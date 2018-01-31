

CTV Vancouver





Homicide detectives have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Chilliwack Wednesday.

In a statement, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 28-year-old Cody Isaacson was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in the 9200-block of Broadway Street at around 6 a.m.

He died in hospital "despite the best efforts of medical staff," IHIT said.

Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service are helping IHIT gather evidence from the shooting, which detectives say was targeted.

"It is still early in the investigation but we believe Mr. Isaacson’s murder was targeted,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).