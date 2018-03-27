

CTV Vancouver





The two people suspected of attacking a 61-year-old woman on a city bus in Surrey, B.C. last week have been identified.

Transit Police said they received more than 80 tips from the public after releasing surveillance images of the suspects, and have since managed to confirm their identities.

The individuals are not currently in custody and authorities have yet to lay charges in the assault.

Police said the victim, who suffered a broken arm, cracked sternum and head trauma, is still feeling shaken up by the vicious attack.

It started after she boarded a bus at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station last Tuesday evening and sat down next to a younger woman, who told her she was saving the seat for her husband.

An argument broke out, and the younger woman allegedly pushed the victim to the floor. After the older woman stood up and tried to take a picture of the couple, they allegedly attacked her.

Police have not released the suspects' names. One source who reached out to investigators told CTV News she recognized the husband as a man who used to work at a local gym.