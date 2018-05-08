

CTV Vancouver





A man suspected of exposing himself at a Surrey park late last month has been arrested.

Police said they were able to identify the man thanks to help from the public and the media.

On Friday, authorities released several clear images of a suspect wanted in connection the disturbing incident, which happened in Guildford Heights Park on April 28.

Police said a man allegedly exposed his genitals and masturbated.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court on July 27.