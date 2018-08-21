Police ID parent of young boy found in South Vancouver
Hours after a three-year-old boy was found alone in South Vancouver, police have managed to identify the child's parent.
The young boy was located around 7 a.m. near East 61st Avenue and Main Street. How he ended up there without supervision has yet to be determined.
Police said they are continuing to investigate along with B.C.'s Ministry of Children and Family Development.