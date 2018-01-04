

CTV Vancouver





The man who was killed during a fight at a Burnaby, B.C. apartment building Tuesday night has been identified as a 47-year-old who was known to police.

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim was injured during some kind of altercation in the lobby of a building on Teflord Avenue, just down the street from the Metropolis at Metrotown shopping mall.

Despite attempts to save his life, Hedar-Kadhim died at the scene.

Few other details have been released, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the killing does not appear to have been random.

"It remains early in the investigation, but police believe there was a conflict leading up to the homicide," IHIT said in a news release.

Cpl. Megan Foster confirmed Hedar-Kadhim had a criminal record. Court documents show someone by that name was charged with a number of crimes in recent years, and convicted of criminal harassment.

Hedar-Kadhim's death left neighbours feeling uneasy. Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming the night it happened and saw police surround the building with their guns drawn.

"It's terrible," Khatuna Shoshishvili told CTV News on Wednesday. "It's a central area in Burnaby – we have kids, we have families."

IHIT is investigating the incident along with Burnaby RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroner's Service.

Anyone with information on Hedar-Kadhim's death is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.