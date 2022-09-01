Police ID man killed during altercation between Surrey neighbours

Authorities have released the name of a man killed during an alleged altercation between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., this week, in the hopes of pushing their investigation forward.

RCMP officers found Manbir "Mani" Amar in medical distress after responding to a report of a physical altercation in the city's Newton neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

The 40-year-old died shortly after, despite the efforts of emergency crews to provide first aid.

Authorities have not provided any details about the nature of the altercation, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team described it as an "isolated incident."

"Tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release.

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene, and said the individual remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Charges have yet to be laid.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information for investigators to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.