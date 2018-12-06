

CTV Vancouver





Mounties now have the power to kick gangsters and those with known gang ties out of Surrey bars and restaurants, the RCMP announced Thursday.

The RCMP announced the launch of its Inadmissible Patrons Program, an effort to deter violent offenders from spending time in Surrey.

IPP sends a message to gangsters that they aren't welcome in the city, Surrey RCMP Asst. Comm. Dwayne McDonald said.

"This program also gives our Surrey Gang Enforcement Team an additional point of contact with gang members so we can continue to make it uncomfortable for those involved in organized or violent crime to be in this city," he said.

Modeled after Vancouver's BarWatch, IPP gives police legal authority to conduct checks and remove individuals deemed "inadmissible patrons" from establishments taking part in the program.

The term, police say, applies to anyone whose lifestyle, associations or activities pose a risk to police safety, such as those with ties to organized crime, gangs and the drug trade.

Mounties say the program will be applied on a case-by-case basis; there will be no outright bans and no lists.

It will be rolled out gradually at seven bars and restaurants for now, with the intent to expand later on. IPP may also be used at major public events and other types of businesses in the future, the RCMP said.



Surrey RCMP denied previously promised officers

While police have been given further authority, they learned at the same time that they won't be getting additional staff.

The previous city council had promised a dozen new officers for the detachment, but this week it was announced that those positions would not be a part of the new council's budget.