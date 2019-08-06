

CTV News Vancouver





A number of items "directly linked" to B.C. homicide suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found along a riverbank in Manitoba late last week, according to police.

Authorities haven't revealed what they found, but said several items turned up on Friday along the Nelson River, about nine kilometres from the spot where they previously discovered a burned out vehicle that had been used by the suspects.

"To ensure the integrity of the investigation, no further information about the items will be provided at this time," Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a news release.

On the same day, a damaged boat was found along the same river, which prompted an immediate response by the RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team.

Members conducted a thorough search spanning about 29 metres in the area where the boat was found, but didn't find anything else linked to McLeod and Schmegelsky.

The last confirmed sighting of McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, was near Gillam on July 22.

RCMP said the two teens are suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, after their bodies were discovered on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway last month.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake, close to where their first vehicle was found abandoned and burned.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.