Police dog Jango 'instrumental' in recovering discarded handgun: Kelowna RCMP

Mounties are crediting a talented police dog for recovering a discarded handgun from a busy area of Kelowna, B.C., before it could cause any harm.

Authorities said service dog Jango found the loaded 9-mm firearm in the backyard of a property on Sutherland Avenue last Friday afternoon.

The weapon was just a few feet away from an unlocked gate, on a property "frequented by young children and near a mall," Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

"Jango was instrumental in removing a gun from the streets of Kelowna and potentially keeping an innocent child from finding it," Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the release.

Investigators believe the weapon was discarded by a suspect who was fleeing from police following an attempted traffic stop.

The 39-year-old Kelowna resident was arrested a few blocks away and is facing numerous potential charges, including firearm possession, unauthorized firearm possession, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and obstructing police.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 5.

Jango has made headlines before, when the police dog followed the scent of a Chilliwack break-and-enter suspect back in May 2021, leading to an arrest.