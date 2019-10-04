

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - British Columbia's police watchdog has concluded Surrey RCMP did not contribute to the death of a man who was hit by a vehicle and killed shortly after leaving police custody last month.

The Independent Investigations Office determined that the man's death on Sept. 14 was not the result of police actions.

The man was struck around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 152 Street and Highway 10, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined the next day that the man who died had been released from police custody around 9:45 p.m., shortly before his death, and notified the IIO.

According to investigators, the man was arrested earlier that day. He was held in cells for roughly five hours before being released.

The IIO said had it reviewed video of his entire time in police custody and determined that he appeared sober and capable of caring for himself. The organization concluded police were right to release him and did not contribute to his death by doing so.

The IIO is a civilian agency tasked with investigating all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of the officers involved.