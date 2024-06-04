VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police deal with 2 impaired driving crashes in 20 minutes in Mission, B.C.

    Police shared a photo of the first crash scene with their news release. (Mission RCMP) Police shared a photo of the first crash scene with their news release. (Mission RCMP)
    Share

    Two serious crashes involving suspected impaired drivers happened within a 20-minute span in Mission, B.C., this weekend, according to local Mounties.

    The first call came in at 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, Mission RCMP said in a news release.

    According to police, a white Subaru that was travelling east on Lougheed Highway "struck a large puddle and hydroplaned" west of Oliver Street.

    The vehicle sideswiped a travel trailer, then crashed head-on with a westbound SUV, police said, adding that five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    "The 26-year-old male driver of the Subaru showed signs of impairment, and was taken to the Mission RCMP detachment, where he provided breath samples well over the legal limit," the RCMP statement reads.

    The second call came in at 6:10 p.m., while police were still at the scene of the first crash.

    The second crash was a single-vehicle rollover on Stave Lake Street "in the area of Frog Hill," according to police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a brown Honda CRV upside down in a ditch, with the driver still trapped inside.

    Mission Fire Rescue Service helped extricate the driver, a 47-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital.

    Police said the woman also showed signs of impairment, and there were "numerous empty liquor containers inside her vehicle."

    Impaired driving investigations are ongoing in both cases, police said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News