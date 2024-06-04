Police deal with 2 impaired driving crashes in 20 minutes in Mission, B.C.

Two serious crashes involving suspected impaired drivers happened within a 20-minute span in Mission, B.C., this weekend, according to local Mounties.

The first call came in at 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, Mission RCMP said in a news release.

According to police, a white Subaru that was travelling east on Lougheed Highway "struck a large puddle and hydroplaned" west of Oliver Street.

The vehicle sideswiped a travel trailer, then crashed head-on with a westbound SUV, police said, adding that five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The 26-year-old male driver of the Subaru showed signs of impairment, and was taken to the Mission RCMP detachment, where he provided breath samples well over the legal limit," the RCMP statement reads.

The second call came in at 6:10 p.m., while police were still at the scene of the first crash.

The second crash was a single-vehicle rollover on Stave Lake Street "in the area of Frog Hill," according to police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a brown Honda CRV upside down in a ditch, with the driver still trapped inside.

Mission Fire Rescue Service helped extricate the driver, a 47-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital.

Police said the woman also showed signs of impairment, and there were "numerous empty liquor containers inside her vehicle."

Impaired driving investigations are ongoing in both cases, police said.