The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after one of its cruisers was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle late Thursday afternoon.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers were responding to a 911 call in East Vancouver when the accident happened at around 5 p.m.

"The officers got into a collision with a Toyota Camry on East 33rd Avenue near Commercial," Doucette said in an email. "The driver of the Camry was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

The cruiser's lights and sirens were activated at the time of the collision, according to police.

Both of the vehicles had visible damage after the crash. The impact left the hood of the police vehicle bent, but the officers inside weren't injured.

Doucette said the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit is "reviewing the circumstances of the incident to determine what may have led" to the accident.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is only called for officer-involved incidents that result in serious injury or death.