A group of men wearing Hells Angels insignia showed up at a homicide scene in Maple Ridge over the weekend, but police won't say whether the victim was associated with the biker gang.

The deceased was found covered in blood beneath the Golden Ears Bridge on Sunday morning, triggering a major police presence involving more than a dozen cruisers.

But about 45 minutes after officers arrived, they were confronted by several men in Hells Angels garb who crossed police tape to get closer to the scene.

"Guys, you need to leave right now or you'll be arrested for obstruction. This is your only warning," one officer told them. "This is your only warning. Leave right now. Right now!"

The men left peacefully after a brief exchange with police.

Authorities said the body was found directly below the bridge near Wharf Street at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since been called to handle the case.

The cause of death hasn't been released, but the victim was found off the main road with blood on his hands and face. People living in the area told CTV News they didn't hear anything unusual until authorities arrived on the scene.

Police said the deceased was known to them, and that early indications are that he was targeted.

