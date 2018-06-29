

CTV Vancouver





Surrey Mounties are asking for the public's help to locate a woman last seen several months ago.

Megan Terpsma has had limited contact with her family for the last year, and was last seen in February. Her last known residence was in Surrey, the RCMP said Friday.

Both police and her family members are concerned for the 24-year-old's well-being.

Anyone who sees her or has more information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Terpsma has been described as a white woman who is about 5-3 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.