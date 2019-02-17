Police close intersection after pair of pedestrians hit in Abbotsford
Abbotsford police are investigating a pedestrian-involved collision.
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 12:14PM PST
Last Updated Sunday, February 17, 2019 2:22PM PST
Emergency crews in Abbotsford responded to a serious collision involving two pedestrians, an adult and a child.
Abbotsford police said it happened at the intersection of Montrose and Essendene avenues on Sunday around shortly after 10 a.m.
They said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the child suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.
"The reason why the road is closed is so that our reconstructionists, with the evidence that is there, can do a proper investigation. Due to the fact that it did involve pedestrians, that is why our analysts are there out of caution," said Sgt. Judy Bird.
The intersection has since reopened.
UPDATE: the intersection of Montrose and Essenden has now re-opened. Thank you for your patience. @cbcnewsbc @NEWS1130 @CKNW @GlobalBC @CTVVancouver https://t.co/qQeH0lb0o9— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 17, 2019