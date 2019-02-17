Emergency crews in Abbotsford responded to a serious collision involving two pedestrians, an adult and a child.

Abbotsford police said it happened at the intersection of Montrose and Essendene avenues on Sunday around shortly after 10 a.m.

They said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the child suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

"The reason why the road is closed is so that our reconstructionists, with the evidence that is there, can do a proper investigation. Due to the fact that it did involve pedestrians, that is why our analysts are there out of caution," said Sgt. Judy Bird.

The intersection has since reopened.