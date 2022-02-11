Police checking if gun found by child at B.C. elementary school has ties to ongoing investigation
Police say they're investigating after a child found a gun on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., elementary school.
The student found the firearm at Bothwell Elementary School in the city's Fraser Heights neighbourhood Thursday, the RCMP said in a news release.
Officers did not say what kind of firearm it was, or whether it was loaded at the time.
Following its discovery, all students were brought inside the building, and police were called to the scene to collect the weapon and investigate.
The RCMP said analysis is being conducted to determine whether the gun is tied to any ongoing investigations. Mounties are working with the Surrey School District and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
No further information was provided in what Const. Sarbjit Sanga called a "concerning" case.
"It shows the blatant disregard for the safety of others, from whoever disposed of this firearm," Sanga said in a news release.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
