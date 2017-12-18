Police catch 'N' driver going 60 km/h over the limit in Jaguar
Police impound a Jaguar after the "Novice" driver behind the wheel was caught going 139 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. (Ridge Meadows RCMP)
A new driver has been dinged hundreds of dollars after police caught him zooming nearly 60 km/h over the speed limit in a brand-new Jaguar.
A traffic cop clocked the man going 139 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Lougheed Highway Monday morning in Maple Ridge.
Even worse, the driver only has a "Novice" licence – and wasn't displaying his mandatory decal on the luxury car.
Police said the man, who is in his late 20s, was hit with a $396 fine and driver penalty points. The Jaguar he was driving was also impounded for a week.
The incident is particularly concerning because it happened on a stretch of the highway that has seen a number of fatal crashes, including a deadly accident last September.