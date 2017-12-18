

CTV Vancouver





A new driver has been dinged hundreds of dollars after police caught him zooming nearly 60 km/h over the speed limit in a brand-new Jaguar.

A traffic cop clocked the man going 139 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Lougheed Highway Monday morning in Maple Ridge.

Even worse, the driver only has a "Novice" licence – and wasn't displaying his mandatory decal on the luxury car.

Police said the man, who is in his late 20s, was hit with a $396 fine and driver penalty points. The Jaguar he was driving was also impounded for a week.

The incident is particularly concerning because it happened on a stretch of the highway that has seen a number of fatal crashes, including a deadly accident last September.