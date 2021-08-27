VANCOUVER -- As some businesses express concerns about enforcing B.C.'s pending vaccine passport system, Premier John Horgan has proposed a solution for dealing with difficult customers: call the police and let them sort it out.

Asked about the concerns during a news conference Friday, Horgan suggested that restaurants and other establishments handle confrontations over B.C.'s proof-of-vaccination requirement the same way they would any other conflict that gets out of hand.

"If they have difficulty with patrons they call law enforcement, and that's what I would expect would happen with respect to the vaccination card as well," the premier said.

Some businesses have already indicated they will flat-out refuse to enforce the passport system, and likeminded owners have banded together on a Facebook group. (LINK)

They argue that asking customers to prove their vaccination status – a temporary measure implemented amid rising case numbers fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant – is an overreach and potential violation of their patrons' rights.

Horgan noted that the government introduced the B.C. vaccination card system at the request of business leaders and the hospitality sector.

"This is a tool that they wanted at their disposal so they could demonstrate to their patrons that everyone in their establishment had done everything they could to protect themselves, their families and their community," he said.

"If some businesses want to disregard that, then patrons will decide where they want to go. Consumers are supporting this and that's why I think most businesses are excited by it."

The premier also pointed to a sharp increase in registration for vaccinations that was recorded in the days after B.C. announced the passport system.

