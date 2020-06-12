VANCOUVER -- Members of the Vancouver Police Department were called to the city's West End Thursday evening for a protest involving anti-gay sentiments.

The demonstration began at around 5 p.m.

The VPD says a small group of protesters stood at the corner of Davie and Thurlow streets, holding homophobic signs and making comments.

A crowd surrounded the group of roughly five or six people, and the situation became heated. Police arrived at the scene and it was cleared out by 8:30 p.m.

Video from the area showed a man suggesting VPD should arrest one of the people involved for hate speech.

So far there have been no reports of any arrests.