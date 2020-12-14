VANCOUVER -- Police dished out $9,200 in fines to people who hosted illegal house parties in downtown Vancouver over the weekend.

And one of those hosts was fined twice for throwing back-to-back parties at the same home on Saturday and Sunday nights, despite being caught by law enforcement.

In a post on the Vancouver Crime Stories website, police said they found 10 partiers at the home on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.

"In addition to breaking the rules around gatherings, none of the people in the suite were wearing masks or practicing physical distancing," police said. "The tenant received two tickets – one for each night."

Two other parties were broken up on Friday night. Officers attended the first one in Yaletown, then another on the 58th floor of a tower on West Georgia Street.

Each host was handed a $2,300 ticket for breaking B.C.'s current restrictions on social interactions.

As those parties were happening, B.C. health officials said some 2,146 cases of COVID-19 were identified across the province over the weekend – and 49 people died from the disease.

Health officials also declared three new outbreaks at seniors' homes from Friday to Monday.