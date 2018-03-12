

CTV Vancouver





The search for a Vancouver, B.C. mom who allegedly abducted her nine-year-old son led police to break down the door of her west side home over the weekend, according to neighbours.

Witnesses said police showed up at Shawana Chaudhary's house on Friday, then returned midday Saturday with more than a dozen officers and a battering ram.

But the 34-year-old suspect and her son, Emerson Cusworth, both remain missing, and the front door of her home has since been boarded up.

Chaudhary is believed to have taken off with her son Friday, contrary to a court-imposed custody order. Police said she may be travelling with the boy, her six-year-old daughter and up to two dogs.

"There is no indication that either child has been harmed or is in imminent danger," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

Investigators believe it's possible Chaudhary has plans to be away from home for an "extended period," however.

Chaudhary is described as 5-8 tall and about 106 lbs. with dark hair and dark eyes. Cusworth is about 55 lbs. with short, black hair and dark eyes. Police described both of them as appearing South Asian.

Anyone who sees the family or has information about Chaudhary's potential travel plans is asked to call 911, the Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers.