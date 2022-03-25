Police arrest wanted sex offender who left Vancouver hospital

Marcel Lawson, 40, is seen in an undated image provided by the Vancouver Police Department. Marcel Lawson, 40, is seen in an undated image provided by the Vancouver Police Department.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener