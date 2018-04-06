

CTV Vancouver





The day after a girl was sexually assaulted in her Surrey home, police have identified and arrested a person of interest.

The victim was attacked by a man who broke into her 132A Street home at around 4 a.m. Thursday. Fortunately, another resident managed to scare off the attacker, who fled through the back door.

On Friday afternoon, police confirmed they already have a person of interest in custody.

They also revealed they're investigating several reports of attempted break-ins from the same morning, though they haven't confirmed whether they involved the same individual.

The victim of the attack wasn't physically injured but authorities said she is "understandably shaken" by what happened. Police described her as a youth but did not provide an exact age.

The disturbing incident followed another sexual assault in Aldergrove on Tuesday, though investigators do not think the two are linked.

"At this time this incident is not believed to be related to the recent sexual assault in Aldergrove as the suspect descriptions are different," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect in Thursday’s attack was described as an either a white or Indigenous man in his 20s or 30s who was thin, 5-5 or 5-6 tall, and had short, wavy, black hair.

Police have not released any descriptive details in the previous attack, which happened Tuesday night as the victim was taking out her garbage.

The attacker dragged her back into her home, choked her until she passed out and assaulted her.

Authorities urged people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity as they continue to investigate both crimes.