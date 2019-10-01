

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





A man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Surrey Tuesday afternoon.

The man entered the bank in the 18600 block of Fraser Highway, in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood, just after 3 p.m. He wielded a knife and demanded money from a teller, according to a Surrey RCMP news release.

Police responded, and a suspect was arrested nearby. Nobody was hurt during the robbery attempt.

Clayton Heights Secondary School, which is located in the neighbourhood, was placed on “temporary lockout” as the suspect was arrested, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.