A 56-year-old man is in custody after an alleged sexual assault in the vicinity of Joyce SkyTrain station Friday night.

Police were called to the station shortly after midnight for reports that a 21-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted on the train between Broadway and Joyce stations, and again in the Joyce Station bus loop.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police broadcasted a suspect description, and Vancouver Police Department officers arrested the suspect shortly thereafter on Vanness Avenue near Rupert Street.

The suspect was turned over to Transit Police, who are still investigating.