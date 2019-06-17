

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police have made an arrest following a violent home invasion in the West End.

Fifty-year-old Paul Doczi was arrested Saturday night and charged with aggravated assault, break and enter and theft after allegedly entering a woman’s home last Friday.

“This was a priority investigation and we are pleased we were able to get the suspect into custody fairly quickly,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard, Vancouver Police Department in a news release.

“We are continuing to support the victim in this assault and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Doczi is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.