Police arrest man after violent Vancouver home invasion
The violent burglary happened at Tudor Manor on Beach Avenue near Jervis Street.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 9:59AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 10:08AM PDT
Vancouver police have made an arrest following a violent home invasion in the West End.
Fifty-year-old Paul Doczi was arrested Saturday night and charged with aggravated assault, break and enter and theft after allegedly entering a woman’s home last Friday.
“This was a priority investigation and we are pleased we were able to get the suspect into custody fairly quickly,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard, Vancouver Police Department in a news release.
“We are continuing to support the victim in this assault and wish her a speedy recovery.”
Doczi is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.