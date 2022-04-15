Police arrest 2, seize guns and 5 different kinds of drugs during Surrey search

Police in Surrey arrested two people and seized more than two kilograms of suspected drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant in the city's Guildford neighbourhood last weekend.

Frontline officers from Surrey RCMP were joined by the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team on Saturday, April 9, at an apartment building near the intersection of 101 Avenue and 150 Street.

Mounties said in a news release that they obtained the warrant after receiving "information that a vulnerable person had been displaced from their residence by an individual who was using the premises to produce and sell illicit drugs."

While executing the search warrant, officers arrested two people who were inside the apartment. They also seized two real guns, five replica firearms, ammunition, multiple cellphones and several different types of suspected illicit drugs.

The bulk of the drugs was suspected methamphetamine, of which officers found 1.8 kilograms. They also found 170 grams of suspected MDMA, 93 grams of suspected cocaine, 90 grams of suspected fentanyl and 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, police said.

Charges have not yet been laid in the investigation, which RCMP said is ongoing.

"This investigation demonstrates the lack of regard individuals involved in the drug trade have for vulnerable members of our community," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, media relations officer for Surrey RCMP, in the release.

"Our officers continue to target individuals involved in the drug trade who try to capitalize on other people’s vulnerabilities, whether that be drug addictions or mental health issues."