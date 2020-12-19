VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey are looking for help identifying the driver in a hit-and-run crash that sent a man to hospital on Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP say that on Dec. 16 around 5:45 p.m., a pedestrian was found injured in a Whalley crosswalk in the area of Old Yale Road and University Drive.

“The officers learned the man was struck by a car while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. The suspect vehicle immediately fled the scene,” reads the RCMP statement.

“Officers are looking for a silver/grey four-door sedan that fled eastbound on Old Yale Road,” it continues.

The pedestrian is currently in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, say police.

Surrey RCMP provided a low-resolution photo of the suspected vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, or who witnessed the event, to contact Surrey RCMP by calling 604-599-0502. Alternatively, citizens can make an anonymous report by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.