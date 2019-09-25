

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Surrey RCMP have released photos of two robbery suspects in hopes of advancing a case they've been working on since July.

The two men were allegedly involved in a robbery on July 19 in the 15400 block of 101A Avenue, near 154 Street.

The suspects took a wallet from the victim, who was not injured in the robbery, police said.

A short time after the incident, the debit card inside the wallet was used and the suspects were caught on a surveillance camera at a business in the 9900 block of 152 street, near 99 Avenue, less than a kilometre away from the scene of the robbery.

Police describe the suspects as dark-skinned men, both roughly 5'8" tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds. One suspect was wearing all black and the other was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect, or who has further information about the incident, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.