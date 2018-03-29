

CTV Vancouver





Suffering a bout of pneumonia that caused the B.C. rocker to collapse on stage earlier this week, Matthew Good has had to withdraw from a concert in Prince George, B.C.

Good was initially scheduled to perform in the city on Wednesday as part of a tour with Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace, but the show was postponed a day for the singer to recover.

A few songs in to his set list on Tuesday, Good collapsed on an Edmonton stage and had to be carried off. He was taken to hospital as a precaution, representatives said, but was hopeful he'd be well enough by Thursday to play three back-to-back shows in B.C.

But on Wednesday night, a statement on his website and social media accounts said he remained in a hospital bed in Edmonton. Under the advice of his doctors, the statement said, he will not be able to perform in Prince George.

His management team said he was "very disappointed," but still hopes to perform in Kelowna on Friday, then Abbotsford Saturday. The team thanked the medical professionals who have assisted in his care.

But the show will go on, the statement said, and Our Lady Peace will still play at the CN Centre Thursday night.

OLP frontman Raine Maida said he spent time with Good in the hospital after he collapsed.

"He made it clear he wanted the tour to go on, and he will make it back out playing as soon as the doctors clear him," Maida said in the statement.

"We will do our very best to honour his wishes and rock the CN Centre! We all hope to see you there!"

Refunds will be available for anyone who can't make the show or no longer wishes to attend. Inquiries about refunds, which will be available only between noon and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, is asked to contact TicketsNorth at 1-888-293-6613.