

Angela Jung, CTV News VAncouver





Mission firefighters were called to a rural property to tackle a barn fire late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Dewdney Trunk Road and Richards Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Neighbours reported seeing a thick cloud of smoke in the area and said the barn used to have livestock, but it's unclear if it still does.

CTV News Vancouver's C9 flew over the property and found the barn appeared to have a collapsed roof.

At least three fire trucks could be seen at the scene with multiple firefighters dousing the barn with hoses.

This is a developing news story and more will be added as information becomes available.