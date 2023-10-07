'Plethora' of new charges laid against Abbotsford prolific offender, police say
A prolific offender is facing a "plethora" of new charges after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle in Abbotsford, police say.
The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release Friday.
At that time, a patrol officer saw a white pickup truck with a large fuel tank in its bed, which was spilling fuel onto the roadway near the intersection of Huntingdon and Ross roads, according to police.
The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Rather than pursuing, the officer relayed the description and direction of the truck, which was soon spotted by other officers travelling east on Highway 1, police said.
Police met the truck at the Sumas Way off-ramp, where the driver allegedly rammed a police vehicle in an effort to get away.
Officers used a "tire deflation device" to get the suspect vehicle to stop and take the driver into custody, police said, adding that no officers were injured during the incident.
Investigators later confirmed the pickup truck had been stolen, police said.
As a result of the incident, 44-year-old Joseph Edward Zaworski – who police described as a "prolific offender" – has been charged with eight offences.
The charges include two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of breaching a release order and one count each of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime, police said.
Online court records associated with the file indicate Zaworski remains in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18.
