'Please avoid the area,' police say of unfolding incident in New Westminster

VANCOUVER -

Police are asking the public to stay away from the downtown core due to an ongoing incident in New Westminster.

Officers said only that they were dealing with an "active scene," and that there were road closures in effect.

They've blocked off an area bordered by 6th, 8th, Clarkson and Front streets.

"Please avoid the area," the New Westminster Police Department said in a message posted on Twitter.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.