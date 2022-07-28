Playland's classic Wooden Coaster reopens after $1M retrofit

One of Playland's most iconic rides has returned to the amusement park after a $1-million retrofit that took one-and-a-half years to complete.

In a news release last week, Playland said the classic Wooden Coaster is once again open to the public, just in time for the B.C. Day long weekend.

"It's exciting that our beloved Wooden Coaster is now open," said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance in the release.

"A ride on the coaster is a tradition that goes back generations in British Columbia, and this retrofit ensures it will be in top form to ride millions more thrill-seekers for years to come."

Ballance added that the Wooden Coaster has won "countless accolades," including the Coaster Classic and Coaster Landmark from the American Coaster Enthusiasts organization.

Over the past several months, the ride underwent the most extensive retrofit in its 64-year history, which included adding lap belts in the train to meet incoming safety standards.

More than 12,000 feet of lumber was installed as part of the restoration project, Ballance said.

Playland also unveiled a new, $2.7-million amusement ride to its fleet this year, representing the most significant investment into the amusement park in five years.

"The Skybender is unlike anything currently available in Canada and is one of the few rides anywhere in the world offering a single rider experience," said PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost.

Renowned Italian designer Zamperla was commisioned to build the new ride, which opened earlier this month.

However, some rides have been retired this year, including the Crazy Beach Party and Music Express rides.

"We all loved the Music Express, but that ride had reached the end of its life cycle, so it was removed and recycled, making way for the addition of Skybender and other exciting park improvements in this and coming years," said Ballance.