Playland Opens!

2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

pne.ca/playland



May 5 - June 24

Saturdays, Sundays & Holidays

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Playland offers Vancouver’s most thrilling rides, the sweet smell of mini donuts, and a summer’s worth of fun for the whole family.

With over 35 rides and attractions, including one of the world’s fastest, the Revelation, the heart-stopping Hellevator, and The Beast’s fantastic five g-forces of fun, everyone is sure to have an electrifying experience. There are also over 15 family and kids rides for the entire crew to experience together including the three newest family rides: Bug Whirled, The Flutterbye and Dizzy Drop. For less avid ride-goers, there’s a range of fun activities from Pacific Adventure Golf to the Midway. Indulge your appetite in the wide variety of meals and treats including fish-n-chips, burgers, mini donuts and cotton candy. Open on select dates until September 16.