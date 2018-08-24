Playground embezzlement: Woman given 90-day sentence, ordered to pay back $20K
Thousands of dollars went missing from a parent advisory council fund at École K.B. Woodward School. Sept. 28, 2016. (CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 2:48PM PDT
A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars in funds meant to pay for a schoolyard playground has been sentenced to three months in jail.
Tuyet Ngo was sentenced Thursday, nearly two years after the parent advisory council at Ecole K.B. Woodward noticed more than $35,000 had vanished.
The PAC contacted police about the missing money, which had been raised through initiatives like bottle drives and bake sales.
The Surrey resident was given the 90-day sentence and two years' probation for using forged documents and fraud over $5,000. She was also ordered to pay back $20,314.36 in restitution.