Just days before the new platform opens at one of Vancouver's busiest transit hubs, CTV News got a preview of the changes.

The second Expo Line platform opens at Commercial-Broadway Station Saturday, and downtown-bound trains passing through will allow boarding through doors on both sides.

The station is one of TransLink's busiest in the network, seeing about 90,000 SkyTrain trips and 60,000 bus trips per day.

Other upgrades to the station include another pedestrian walkway over Broadway, a permanent queuing system and bus shelter for the 99 B-Line, two new elevators and four new escalators.