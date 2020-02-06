VANCOUVER -- A plane that is set to evacuate over 200 Canadians stranded in Wuhan, China has landed in that city.

After undergoing multiple screenings for symptoms of the new coronavirus, 211 passengers are expected to be loaded onto the chartered plane over a few hours.

Chinese authorities are not allowing anyone who is already symptomatic to leave the country, so all the returning passengers will have to appear healthy when they board.

The plane will then stop in Vancouver to refuel before continuing on to Ontario, where passengers will be placed in quarantine for two weeks at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton. When the plane lands in Vancouver, however, passengers who started showing symptoms of coronavirus will disembark in B.C.

"We are making preparations to make sure we can support if anyone needs, or has medical issues, and they need to be evacuated from the plane while they're here, we have plans in place to be able to support that," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters Tuesday.

The plane, which departed from Vietnam Thursday morning, was originally set to take off Wednesday but was delayed due to weather.

"There is a narrow window given by the Chinese for flights into Wuhan, and the weather conditions were such that the plane couldn't take off," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Andrew Weichel