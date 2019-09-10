

Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after striking a bird or birds near an airport in Abbotsford, B.C.

According to a flight tracking website, it appears a Swoop airlines flight took off at 8:16 a.m. from the Abbotsford International Airport, but circled the area just south of the border and landed back at YXX at 8:38.

FlightAware.com suggests it was flight WO312, which was scheduled to leave YXX at that time. The flight appears to have been destined for Edmonton.

The discount airline's website showed the flight had been moved to a departure time of 10 a.m., arriving in Edmonton at 12:21 p.m. local time.

The airport did not confirm many details, but said in a post on Twitter that there was a "bird strike." The aircraft landed safely and passengers were brought back to the terminal.

YXX staff did not suggest anyone was injured.

Witness reports suggest loud "booms" could be heard from the ground below.

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly