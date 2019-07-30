

CTV News Vancouver





A plane crashed in the water off B.C.'s Sunshine Coast Tuesday, but it appears no one was seriously harmed.

Mounties alerted the public of the crash west of Davis Bay in a tweet posted shortly after 1 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services said it had received a call from the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at 12:48 p.m., adding that paramedic ground crews were dispatched to the Sechelt area and three patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Few details are known about what happened or who was involved, but the Coast Guard also responded to the call

In a Facebook post, the agency said multiple rescue authorities were responding to the search and rescue event.

"Tug boat Leeroy S Ledcor will be transferring all involved to Coast Guard hovercraft Siyay for transport to hospital," the post read.

"Other responders include Royal Canadian Navy vessel Grizzly 60, Transport Canada aircraft 951, Canadian Coast Guard auxiliary units 12 and 14 from Gibson’s, and Fireboat 1 from Vancouver."

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.