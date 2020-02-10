VANCOUVER -- Mounties in a B.C. community were led to the site of a plane crash after receiving a missing person report early Monday morning.

Police in Merritt said they got a call about a missing person shortly after midnight. The investigation led one officer to the local airport, where he found the wreckage of a small, white and green plane on the tarmac.

The missing man was trapped inside the plane, and the officer called local fire crews and BC Emergency Health Services for help. The man, who is in his 60s and from Merritt, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The investigation into what factors led to this incident is in its very early stages," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, media relations officer for the RCMP Southeast District in a news release. "RCMP will continue to support Transport Canada who is also investigating."

Anyone with information or who saw the crash happen is asked to contact RCMP at 250-378-4262.