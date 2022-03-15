Plan your Next Adventure Down Under to Australia

VANCOUVER -

After almost two years of Australia’s borders being closed to international travellers, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Australia.

Australia has long been a popular outbound destination for Canadian travellers, with 190,000 visitors travelling there in 2019, pre-COVID.

To be eligible to enter Australia, international visitors must hold a valid Australian visa, be fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and present a negative rapid antigen test or PCR COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure.

Travel is made easy with Air Canada as they currently offer direct flights to Sydney and three weekly flights.

Daily flights will ramp up on May 1st.

Australia is home to some of the world’s most distinctive and diverse natural environments.

There are 20 unique World Heritage sites, 16 of which are made by nature including islands, reefs, rainforests, mountain ranges and national parks.

Australia is ready to welcome visitors for a real adventure.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.