

The Canadian Press





PITT MEADOWS, B.C. - Homicide investigators in Metro Vancouver say the latest murder in the region was not a random attack.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a news release that 43-year-old Ian Roberts of Delta, B.C., has been identified as the man found dead in a rural area of Pitt Meadows on Monday.

Investigators are not confirming how Roberts died but say he was known to police.

Several hours before the body was found, RCMP in Langley recovered a red, 1996 GMC Jimmy associated to Roberts.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle between Saturday and early Monday.

No arrests have been made in the death, but the homicide team says it is working closely with RCMP, forensic experts and the coroner's service to gather available evidence.