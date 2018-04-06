

CTV Vancouver





A former Pitt Meadows city councillor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor 26 years ago is appealing his conviction.

David Murray was sentenced to nine months behind bars in mid-March, but the B.C. Prosecution Service told CTV News he recently filed an appeal.

"He is appealing both conviction and sentence," a spokesperson said in an email. "We do not have a date for the hearing of the appeal at this time."

On Friday morning, Murray appeared at a bail hearing, where he was released from custody under court-ordered conditions.

His trial heard the victim, whose name is protected by a publication ban, was 14 when she was assaulted. The judge said it appeared Murray had been "grooming" her prior to what happened.

The assault was reported in 2016, while Murray still a city councillor, and he remained in his position during the subsequent police investigation.

Because Pitt Meadows had no power to remove him, the case led Mayor John Becker to call on the B.C. government to make it easier for municipal authorities to fire elected officials when they're convicted of crimes.

Murray eventually resigned four days after he was found guilty in October 2017.