A pitbull recently adopted on Vancouver Island attacked and injured four people who were taken to hospital, according to West Shore RCMP.

Emergency crews were called to the Colwood home shortly after midnight Saturday and found 13 people, including children, who barricaded themselves inside the home to protect themselves from the dog.

Police said the dog’s owners managed to secure the 140-pound pitbull inside a bedroom, but not before being seriously bitten.

“The attack started during some roughhousing between two intoxicated adult male guests at the party where it appears the dog was bumped into and became aggressive,” explained Cpl. Chris Dovell.

One of the men who was “heavily intoxicated” was arrested after police said he removed his shirt and attempted to fight with officers.

The Ministry of Children and Families was contacted to review the safety of the children. Luckily, none of the kids inside the home were hurt in the attack.

A Capital Regional Animal Control officer attended the scene and helped safely remove the animal.

The agency is now reviewing the dog’s history of aggression.