

Shannon Paterson, CTV News Vancouver





B.C. Premier John Horgan is meeting face-to-face with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for the first time since Kenney and his United Conservative Party won the provincial election and proclaimed the contentious “turn off the taps” legislation.

Horgan and Kenney are in Edmonton today for a meeting of western premiers. The agenda includes trade, immigration and infrastructure, but its expected the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion will also be discussed.

Alberta has threatened to choke off B.C.’s energy supply if Horgan continues to try to stop the pipeline project, which was approved by the federal government for a second time earlier this month.

The Alberta government proclaimed Bill 12, the so called “turn off the taps” legislation on April 30th but has yet to take any action against B.C. Horgan says the bill is unconstitutional and wants it struck down by the courts.