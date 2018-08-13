

The stage is set for a potential showdown between pipeline protesters and police on Burnaby Mountain, where the deadline to dismantle Camp Cloud came and went Sunday evening.

A B.C. Supreme Court justice granted the City of Burnaby an injunction to clear out the camp on Friday, giving protesters 48 hours to remove all tents, vehicles and structures from the site.

But campers who been there for months demonstrating against Kinder Morgan's controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion have vowed to stay put.

There were no RCMP officers on scene Monday morning, but the Burnaby detachment has not hesitated to enforce court orders before. Mounties have apprehended more than 200 people in connection with anti-Kinder Morgan demonstrations since March.

Overnight, campers did move one trailer that members of the public had complained was obstructing their view of the road at Underhill Avenue and Shellmont Street. Xenoa Skinteh said he's hopeful the city will agree to a compromise rather than insisting on a full dismantling of the camp.

"I'm hoping for communication to happen, and they'll see that we're meeting in the middle," Skinteh said.

In granting the city's injunction, Justice Geoffrey Gomery argued the focus of the camp has shifted, finding protesters are "blocking a public right of way" and that "members of the public have been made to feel unwelcome."

Though campers maintain they are taking part in a peaceful protest, area resident Darlene Johnston described the demonstration at Camp Cloud as anything but.

"They've attacked trucks. They've vandalized people's cars," she said. "Everything they're doing is wrong. They're not peaceful people and they don't belong in the community."

A driver in a black pickup truck claimed his vehicle was damaged after he drove by and honked a few days ago, though protesters deny the incident happened.

Skinteh said they have their own concerns about violence, should police move in and enforce the city's injunction. He pointed to a police crackdown in January that saw two First Nations women arrested during a chaotic confrontation on the mountain.

"Just (hoping there's) not another Jan. 10. No more police brutality," Skinteh said.

Burnaby’s decision to seek an injunction against the camp came as a surprise to some protesters, particularly given Mayor Derek Corrigan's tough stance on the pipeline. City staff have said they continue to support peaceful protests, but are concerned about safety at the site.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and The Canadian Press