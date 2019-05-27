

Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





More than a dozen protesters are appealing a verdict that found them guilty of criminal contempt of court last year.

The group of 16 were found guilty after violating a court-ordered injunction meant to bar them from blocking pipeline facility in Burnaby.

The injunction ordered demonstrators to keep their distance from the Trans Mountain terminal.

The group appeared at the B.C. Court of Appeal Monday morning according to a statement from Protect the Inlet, a group behind local efforts to stop the twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

"The appeal raises important questions about the role of civil disobedience in society and the extent to which it is acceptable for private companies to enlist law enforcement resources to enforce economic interests," the statement said.

Protect the Inlet says the defendants claim the Crown did not prove they'd intended to cause the court to suffer disrepute.

"We don't agree with the Crown's arguments and definition of contempt of court," defendant Cadine Boechler said in the statement.

"If this was the law, we worry that this would allow the government, or anyone - including businesses - to ask the court to find peaceful protestors engaged in civil disobedience to be criminals."