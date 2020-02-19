VANCOUVER -- A group of demonstrators who say they support Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs is planning to block a busy Vancouver intersection during rush hour Wednesday.

According to an event description on social media, hundreds of people could converge on Commercial and Broadway starting at 5 p.m. to express opposition to the Coastal GasLink and Trans Mountain pipeline projects in B.C.

The social media listing calls the event an "intersection rally" and calls for an end to "pipeline mega-projects."

"The struggle against (Trans Mountain) and (Coastal GasLink), and in defense of Indigenous rights and Mother Earth continues," the Facebook event says.

As of 2 p.m., more than 450 people said they planned to attend the rally, while another 1,300 said they were interested.

"If we gave up this struggle every time there was a disappointing government or court decision, these pipelines would have been built long ago," said one event organizer, Alison Bodine, in a news release.

"We will continue to do what has been effective so far: sustained mass action and campaigns uniting as many groups and communities as possible to stop the pipelines."

TransLink announced around 4:20 p.m. that it had been granted an injunction to prevent protesters from "physically obstructing, interfering, or otherwise impending its SkyTrain facilities," the agency said in an emailed statement.

"While TransLink supports the right to peaceful protest, the safety of our customers and our staff is our priority and we must protect the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the Expo, Millennium, and Canada Lines."

The transportation authority said Commercial-Broadway is one of its busiest stations on the SkyTrain system.

"This injunction will not prevent protests from blocking municipally and provincially owned roadways. Bus customers should be prepared for delays and detours," TransLink said.

The rally marks the latest local action in support of pipeline opponents. On Tuesday, Vancouver streets were again blocked by protest action, with a group of demonstrators marching along East Hastings Street and showing vocal solidarity with the hereditary chiefs opposed to the pipeline project in northern B.C. Previous demonstrations in the city had blocked bridges, intersections and entrances to ports.

Meanwhile, blockades have disrupted rail operations across the country. The Port of Vancouver has been feeling the effects of them, saying that due to disruptions across the country, the demand for anchorages at the port is exceeding the availability.

Now, there is a backlog of ships waiting to get in to port. As of Tuesday morning, 48 ships remained at anchorage.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott