

CTV Vancouver





A group of volunteer pilots began a cross-continental journey this week to help sick Canadians.

Several pilots took off from B.C.'s Okanagan on Tuesday as a fundraiser for a unique charity meant to "Give Hope Wings."

The group is flying a pair of two-seater aircraft from Kelowna around South America and back again, a 32,000-kilometre trip to raise money for Hope Air.

"Sixty days, there's going to be 50 flights. We're going to cross 20 countries and cover 20,000 miles," mission commander Dave McElroy said.

"We're really excited, really prepared."

The crew hopes to raise more than $500,000 for the charity that provides free non-emergency flights for low-income Canadians who must travel large distances for treatment. If they meet the goal, the money will fund more than 2,000 medical flights for those in need.

Hope Air was founded in 1986, and has provided more than 100,000 flights in three decades. The charity estimates nearly three-in-10 of its patients would have to postpone their appointments without a Hope Air flight, and one-fifth would have to drive or take a bus more than eight hours each way.

A fifth of its flights are for cancer patients, and about a third are for diagnoses from specialists.

"We need to help each other," Hope Air volunteer pilot Russ Airey said Tuesday.

"These people are having a hard time. They can't get to health care."

Another pilot said he knows about the challenges those in rural areas face.

"We're from northern Saskatchewan so we're a bit isolated as well. We can appreciate that people don't always have easy access to specialized medical care," Harold Fast said.

The volunteer pilots trading Okanagan snow for South American sunshine hope Canadians will follow their two-month journey online, and that the trek will inspire others to open their wallets.

A map of the trip the crew will be making in their homebuilt aircraft is available online, as is information about how to donate.

"This is going to be the flight of a lifetime," McElroy said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos